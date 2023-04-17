ADVERTISEMENT

Changes brought in MGNREGA 'anti-labour', say agricultural activists

April 17, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Vijayawada

New norms make it difficult for people in rural areas to take up work under the scheme, they say

The Hindu Bureau

Activists from the All India Agricultural and Rural Labour Association (AIARLA) staged a demonstration in Vijayawada on April 17 (Monday) demanding that the Central government take back ‘anti-labour’ changes being brought in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The recent amendments in NREGA are intended to discourage workers from attending the work, the speakers said.

Addressing the labourers, who came from far-off places in the State, at Dharna Chowk in the city, B. Chakradhar, a researcher from LibTech India, lamented that the two Telugu States have been implementing the changes since November 2021 without a word of protest.

The new norms make it mandatory for the labourers to upload their picture twice a day using geo-tagging system to mark their attendance. “But in rural areas with sketchy network connection, uploading a picture becomes difficult,” he said. This, along with Aadhaar seeding and Aadhaar linkage with bank account, is holding back rural people from joining work, he added.

B. Bangar Rao, national secretary of AIARLA, said A.P. and Telangana had been a model for the country in the implementation of the Act until December 2021. Now, with the Centre “pressuring” the States to implement the changes, the situation has changed. The scheme must be implemented like before, he said.

Nation-wide movement

A nation-wide movement from May 3 to 10 has been planned by the trade unions to oppose the new changes in the rural employment Act.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Workers’ Union State general secretary S. Venkateswarlu, Human Rights Forum (HRF) State Secretary Gutta Rohith and activists from CPI (ML) participated in the dharna and extended support to the rural workers of the State.

