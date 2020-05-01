Change of strategy in fighting COVID-19 in Anantapur

The Anantapur district administration has announced a change of strategy in its fight against COVID-19, and will now identify the most vulnerable people in the population and save their lives instead of just indulging in containment activity.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu at a press conference on Friday said the 4th Fever Survey was being done in an intensive manner and instead of health/ward volunteers asking if someone was having fever, they would physically check and ensure none above 60 years of age or people with co-morbid conditions were left out along with pregnant women.

“Our primary aim will be specifically identify these vulnerable classes and provide them all possible care and protection so that number of deaths are reduced. With the relaxation of lockdown in green zones, the activity in society will limp back to normal with 275 industrial units starting their operations in Anantapur and agriculture activity also in full swing,” Mr. Chandrudu said.

Police excesses

Asked about the excesses by the police personnel in some parts of the district, which had come to the notice of the media and district administration through videos of some farmers being harassed, Mr. Chandrudu said a joint meeting was held on Friday with DIG Kanti Rana Tata and Superintendent of Police regarding the “objectionable” behaviour of the police personnel and they had promised to check it at their level.

Of the 63 mandals and 12 Urban Local bodies in the district, only 10 were in the red zone, while the remaining were either Orange or Green and many activities allowed by the Central government could be taken up.

Toll Free number

A new toll-free number 18004256246 has been activated from Friday for getting testing done voluntarily. Those registering for the test would be prioritised depending on their necessity. Those with mild symptoms or asymptomatic can either be in their own house in home quarantine or sent to COVID Care Centres where 1,000 rooms are ready.