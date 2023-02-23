Change in mindest is needed to check honour killing, say experts

February 23, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Speakers at the inaugural session of a seminar on ‘Honour killings in India: Socio-psychological factors’ called for a change in the mindset of parents towards marital preferences of their wards.

The two-day seminar is organised by Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam’s (SPMVV) Centre for Women’s Studies and Department of Women’s Studies, in association with the Centre for Women’s Safety.

Participating in the programme, Tirupati Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy called honour killing a ‘brutal crime’. “Parents are not accepting the choice of their children’s life partners. People resort to violence if their children choose their life partners from different castes, thinking that it will bring disrepute to their families. Honour killing is a violation of the Right to life,” The SP said.

SPMVV former Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru, a retired professor of psychology, spoke on the psychological aspects such as attitude towards a family’s honour, belief in morality and its bearing on honour killing. “The extreme decision of the parents is also influenced by caste and immediate relatives, rather than their individual choice,” Ms. Jamuna said.

University Registrar N. Rajani sought the cooperation of the society in removing the deep-rooted malaise. Presiding over the session, prof. Anuradha advised the girls to take ‘sensible decisions’.