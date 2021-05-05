Andhra Pradesh

Change in D.El.Ed exam timing

In view of the curfew clamped from 12 noon till 6 a.m. of the next day from Wednesday, the first semester exam of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) 2019-21 batch, slated from May 6 will now be conducted from 8 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., instead of 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

A statement issued by the Director of Government Examinations on Wednesday said the timing had been altered to spare any possible inconvenience to the candidates in view of the curfew.

The release said in case of police restrictions on public movement, the candidates could show their hall tickets.

