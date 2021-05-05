Change in darshan timings

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam has decided to restrict darshan timings in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the darshan timings would be from 6.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in view of the curfew imposed by the government. The curfew would be enforced from 12 noon onwards.

Devotees were requested to make note of the change in timings. Temple priests, however, would perform all rituals as per regular schedule. The arjita sevas would be performed in the name of devotees if necessary tickets are purchased.

In another release, Patha Sivalayam authorities said the darshan timings would be from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.