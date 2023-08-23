Chandrayaan-3: A.P. Governor, Chief Minister hail success of Moon Mission

August 23, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed the success of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission on August 23 (Wednesday), and congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on their achievement.

“It is a historic moment. Every Indian is proud of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s phenomenal success that has catapulted India to be the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface, and the only country to reach the uncharted South Pole of the moon,” the Governor said in a release.

Mr. Abdul Nazeer appreciated the ISRO scientists for the soft landing of the Vikram lander along with the Pragyan rover on the lunar surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our scientists have created space history, and the whole country is proud of their dedication and hard work,” the Governor said, and wished them many more successes in the future.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy described it as a proud and cherished moment for the nation, as it joined the orbit of elite group that accomplished the Moon Mission.

Congratulating the ISRO team for creating history, the Chief Minister said that exploring the unchartered polar regions made the expedition more challenging with the world gazing at India in admiration.

ISRO scientists scripted history, propelling the prowess of space technology to heights greater than the great, the Chief Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.