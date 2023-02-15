‘Chandranna vaccine’ alone can rid Andhra Pradesh of all its ailments, says TDP leader Lokesh

February 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary N. Lokesh on February 15 (Wednesday) took serious exception to the statement reportedly made by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath that Visakhapatnam would remain the sole capital, adding that it amounted to cheating the people.

Recalling Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s support ahead of the general elections to retaining Amaravati as the capital, Mr. Lokesh explained how the government had brought the three-capital theory only to dump Amaravati.

He criticised the State government’s “arbitrary and unilateral decisions.”

“A Minister says Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no proper understanding of the capital issue and that the State will have a single capital, i.e., Visakhapatnam. Even Kurnool will not be made the Judicial capital. This not only creates confusion among the people but also amounts to cheating the voters,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Mr. Lokesh made the observation while addressing the people as part of his Yuva Galam walkathon at Venkata Reddy Kandriga village in Pichatur mandal of Satyavedu constituency.

Women from the countryside drew his attention to the “unbridled flow” of country liquor that wreaked havoc on their lives.

Mr. Lokesh gave a patient hearing as they narrated their deplorable situation. A participant, K. Nagarani, accused the YSR Congress Party activists of publicly brewing country liquor, which she said had attained the status of a cottage industry in the backward constituency.

Self-Help Group (SHG) women recalled instances of Velugu officials taking loans in the name of as many as 30 groups without their knowledge and exerting pressure on them to repay the same.

Expressing support to them, Mr. Lokesh cited the need for change of guard in the State, adding that “Chandranna vaccine” would be the elixir to rid the State of all its ailments.

Mr. Lokesh rebutted the charge made by Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja and faulted her for twisting facts.

“I raised an issue on the Minister’s alleged involvement in land and sand scam. Instead of responding to the issue, she calls it harassment and humiliation of women. How long can they twist facts and hoodwink the public?” he wondered.

Members of Dalit community met him at Keelapudi camp site and complained about encroachment of their lands.

Assuring to undo the damage after coming to power, Mr. Lokesh also offered to set up centres to train the Dalit youth, release job calendars and fill vacancies meant for them.