Chandramohan Reddy, P. Narayana bite dust as YSRCP sweeps Nellore

State Ministers P. Narayana and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy suffered an ignominious defeat as the YSR Congress Party bagged all 10 MLA seats in the district apart from winning the prestigious Nellore Lok Sabha seat as well.

The incumbent Telugu Desam Party drew a blank as also the fledgling Jana Sena Party of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Facing his maiden direct elections in Nellore City constituency, Mr. Narayana lost to sitting MLA Anil Kumar Yadav of the YSRCP, while Mr. Chandramohan Reddy suffered his fourth successive defeat from Sarvepalli Assembly constituency with sitting MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy of the YSRCP retaining the seat. The former had lost in 2004, 2009 and the 2014 Assembly elections.

Mr. Adala Prabhakar Reddy, who crossed over from the TDP just before the elections, retained the prestigious Nellore MP seat for the YSRCP by defeating his nearest TDP rival Beeda Mastan Rao. The seat was held by Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy of the YSRCP in 2014.

Mr. Anam Ramanayarana Reddy, a former Finance Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, trounced sitting TDP MLA M. Ramakrishna Reddy to wrest the Venkatagiri seat for the YSRCP.

YSRCP nominee Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy took revenge for his defeat in 2014 by accounting for sitting Udayagiri TDP MLA B.Venkata Rama Rao, while bureaucrat-turned-politician V. Varaprasad, MP from Tirupati in the last Lok Sabha, won the Gudur seat for the YSRCP by defeating sitting TDP MLA P.Sunil.

Sitting YSRCP MLAs Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore Rural), Goutham Reddy (Atmakur), N. Prasanna Kumar Reddy (Kovur) and Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy (Kavali), K.Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta) retained their respective seats.