Chandragiri: ECI cracks the whip on 10 polling staff

Taking a serious view of the alleged irregularities in five polling stations of Chandragiri constituency on April 11, which necessitated the conduct of re-poll on May 19, the Election Commission has suspended the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers of all the five booths.

Joint Collector, Chittoor, announced the suspension of the POs and the APOs respectively, namely P. Muralikrishna and M. Gunasekhar Reddy at Pulivarthivaripalli; P. Chenchaiah and K. Mahaboob Basha at Venkatramapuram; M. Janakiram Reddy and B. Madhu at Kothakandriga; E. Muralidhar Reddy and R. Sridevi at Kammapalli and P. Gangadharaiah and Venkatramana Mathangi at N.R. Kammapalli.

All of them are working as school assistants or secondary grade teachers in the district. They were placed under suspension with immediate effect pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings. They were directed to stay in their respective headquarters and not without permission.