Chandrababu’s arrest is illegal, TDP will take legal recourse, says Balakrishna

September 09, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna said CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to be bent on sending Mr. Naidu to prison | file photo

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna said CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to be bent on sending Mr. Naidu to prison | file photo

Reacting to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who spent 16 months in jail, appears to be bent on sending Mr. Naidu to prison for at least 16 minutes, as part of his vengeful politics. 

In a press release, Mr. Balakrishna insisted that Mr. Naidu’s arrest was illegal and questioned how could the police detain him without a prima facie evidence.

“Mr. Naidu has nothing to do with the skill development scam. It is a false propaganda unleashed by the ruling party”, Mr. Balakrishna said, adding that the TDP would fight a battle in courts against the injustice.

