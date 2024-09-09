GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrababu’s arrest a year ago turned out to be the ‘foundation for YSRCP grave’: Lokesh

People took to the streets on their own for justice to Mr. Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT & Human Resources Development noted in a post on ‘X’

Published - September 09, 2024 03:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
File photo of women supporters of Telugu Desam Party staging a protest against the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in Visakhapatnam.

File photo of women supporters of Telugu Desam Party staging a protest against the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

TDP national general secretary and Minister for IT & Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh said in a message on ‘X’ that September 9, 2024 marked the completion of a year since his father and the then Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the skill development scam case.

He stated that with the arrest began the downfall of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as it implicated Mr. Naidu, whose decades-long record as a politician is unblemished, in what was a false case. 

People took to the streets on their own for justice to Mr. Naidu as they knew the evil designs of YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his penchant for power. “Mr. Naidu’s illegal detention turned out to be the foundation for the YSRCP grave,” Mr. Lokesh stated. 

It may be recalled that Mr. Naidu was detained by a team of CID at Nandyal in the early hours of September 9, 2023 for allegedly masterminding the skill development scam, when he was camping there during his Babu Surety-Bhavishyath Ki Guarantee campaign in the run-up to 2024 General Elections. He was in judicial remand for an unprecedented 53 days.

