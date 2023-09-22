Andhra Pradesh High Court dismisses Chandrababu Naidu’s plea to quash FIR in skill development scam case

September 22, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu suffered a major setback in the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) on September 22, as it struck down his petition for quashing the FIR registered by CID in the skill development scam case and the consequential remand order of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada.

Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy delivered his verdict on Mr. Naidu’s petition on being convinced that it was not proper to meddle with the investigation at the FIR stage.

Chaos in Andhra Pradesh Assembly over former CM Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

In his order, Justice Sreenivasa Reddy said the investigating agency (CID) examined more than 140 witnesses and collected about 4,000 documents pursuant to the registration of the crime in the year 2021, therefore, the court was not inclined to interfere with the impugned proceedings when the investigation was on the fulcrum of attaining finality.

ADVERTISEMENT

He observed that a mini-trial could not be conducted at this stage and none of the parametres laid down by Supreme Court with regard to the circumstances under which a High Court could interfere in such petitions was satisfied.

Mr. Naidu is arrayed as A-37 in the case that pertains to the misappropriation of huge sums in the process of establishment of skill development institutions by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with Siemens Industry Software India Private Limited, Design Tech Systems Private Limited and some other companies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.