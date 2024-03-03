Chandrababu Naidu’s political journey will end without alliance with BJP: MP Margani Bharat

March 03, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram Member of Parliament Margani Bharat on Sunday said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu sensed that his political journey would come to an end if he does not forge an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to media persons at a press conference here, Mr. Bharat said: “Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has realised that his journey will come to end without support from the BJP in the 2024 general elections. Nonetheless, he has lost the trust of BJP high command...”

“Prior to 2019 general elections, Home Minister Amit Shah was attacked by TDP supporters in Tirupati, leading to the snapping of ties with the BJP. Meanwhile, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu forged an alliance with Jana Sena Party (JSP) to push his agenda for an alliance with the BJP. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu should be aware that the BJP had learnt a lesson from him and would not repeat its mistake by forging an alliance [with the TDP] again,” said Mr. Bharat.

Alleging that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu cheated youth and self-help groups, Mr. Bharat said the gram/ward volunteer system has proved to be effective and transparent.