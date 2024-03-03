GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu’s political journey will end without alliance with BJP: MP Margani Bharat

March 03, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamahendravaram Member of Parliament Margani Bharat on Sunday said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu sensed that his political journey would come to an end if he does not forge an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to media persons at a press conference here, Mr. Bharat said: “Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has realised that his journey will come to end without support from the BJP in the 2024 general elections. Nonetheless, he has lost the trust of BJP high command...”

“Prior to 2019 general elections, Home Minister Amit Shah was attacked by TDP supporters in Tirupati, leading to the snapping of ties with the BJP. Meanwhile, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu forged an alliance with Jana Sena Party (JSP) to push his agenda for an alliance with the BJP. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu should be aware that the BJP had learnt a lesson from him and would not repeat its mistake by forging an alliance [with the TDP] again,” said Mr. Bharat.

Alleging that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu cheated youth and self-help groups, Mr. Bharat said the gram/ward volunteer system has proved to be effective and transparent.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.