Chandrababu Naidu’s plea for regular bail in skill scam case adjourned to November 15

November 10, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chandrababu Naidu is currently out on medical bail granted by the same judge till November 28. 

The Hindu Bureau

N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) has adjourned the petition filed by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for regular bail in the skill development scam case to November 15. Mr. Naidu is currently out on medical bail granted by the same judge till November 28. 

Meanwhile, a division Bench comprising Justices U. Durga Prasad Rao and K. Manmadha Rao posted the petition filed by former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar for a CBI inquiry into the skill development scam for hearing on November 29.

Advocate-General S. Sriram told the court that the State has no objection to having the alleged scam investigated by the CBI, and had intimated the Union of India in other writ petitions in the same case that it could be taken over by the said agency.

In another matter, the High Court adjourned the quash petition filed by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and former Minister P. Narayana in the case related to fraudulent purchase of assigned lands in Amaravati, to November 22. 

