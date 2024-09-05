Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership in times of crisis inspiring: Pawan Kalyan 

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan lauded the dedication with which Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been leading the flood relief measures in Vijayawada city for nearly a week.

In a message on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Mr. Kalyan said the State government inherited a severe financial crisis from the previous dispensation led by the YSR Congress Party, which also undermined the democratic institutions and was allegedly complicit in the plundering of natural resources.

But, undaunted by them, Mr. Naidu has been working tirelessly to end the woes of the flood-hit people, and in doing so, he was inspiring others to do their bit, Mr. Kalyan observed.

He further stated that Mr. Naidu found innovative ways to help the needy, one of which was to have food and medicines delivered by drones to those who couldn’t come out of the floodwater.