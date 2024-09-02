Chandrababu Naidu’s house on Krishna river bund inundated in floodwaters

ADVERTISEMENT

All residences and commercial establishments located along the Krishna river bund in Guntur district were inundated, including the residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli in Amaravati capital city, late on Sunday night.

As water levels in the Krishna rose in the wake of heavy rains in the State, many of the buildings along the river bund got submerged, some of them completely, forcing residents to move to safer places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates

sMr. Naidu’s residence is a G+1 structure, with floodwaters inundating the ground floor. Security personnel shifted the furniture, electronic items and other important things from the ground floor to the first floor. Nobody was allowed to enter the residence, and the regular security staff were shifted to the first entry-level checkpost on Karakatta Road.

There is a vacant area between Mr. Naidu’s residence and the main checkpost on Karakatta Road. Between these two are located the remains of the demolished Praja Vedika building, which has also been inundated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu has been busy visiting and commiserating with flood victims in various locations in Vijayawada city, camping overnight in his special vehicle at the district Collectorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Mr. Naidu’s residence, all other buildings located within the river bund were inundated, with residents forced to evacuate.

The Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Nature Cure Hospital and Research Centre is a G+5 structure located within the bund area. The ground floor has been completely submerged. Later, the management arranged an emergency exit provision with the help of a rope and ladder to evacuate the inmates. It is estimated that about 600 persons were inside the building.

Compounding the situation, the floodwaters from the Krishna began spilling over from a drainage canal nearby. The canal, meant to discharge floodwater from nearby villages into the Krishna, has started flowing in reverse due to the enormous amount of water flowing downstream from the Krishna. The Irrigation Department has temporarily closed the canal by dumping large amounts of gravel and rocks into it.

ADVERTISEMENT

BKMN Hatchery, Chiguru Children’s Village of Don Bosco, ITP Private Limited, Iskcon Sri Sri Radha Shyamsundar Mandir, an NRI’s residence and many more houses of fishermen have also been inundated.

Sivaiah Koppanathi of Tadepalli village and Dhanaraj Jaimangala of Undavalli, both fishermen, said that while floods were not new to the region, they had never witnessed anything of such a huge magnitude in recent memory. “The last time something like this occurred was during the regime of YSR,” they said.

Weed removal

Meanwhile, officials engaged workers for weed and hyacinth removal on the canal at Undavalli caves, near the Chief Minister’s residence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.