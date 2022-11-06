Chandrababu Naidu’s CSO files complaint with police over ‘stone-pelting’ incident

No stone or sharp object was found at the spot, say investigating officers

The NTR District Police Commissionerate registered a case over the purported hurling of a stone on Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy, which hit the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the TDP chief, during his roadshow at Nandigama on Friday.

The stone reportedly hit the CSO, K. Madhusudhan Rao, on his chin causing him a bleeding injury. The NSG commandos were alerted over the incident and the police stepped up security of the former Chief Minister.

Based on a complaint lodged by the CSO, the Nandigama police registered a case and took up an investigation, the police on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police could not find the stone or any sharp object which reportedly hit Mr. Madhusudhan Rao, at the spot where the incident allegedly occurred, a police officer who is investigating the case told The Hindu.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said special teams have been constituted and the officers are probing the case from all angles.

“There was no security lapse during Mr. Naidu’s roadshow, and bandobust has been provided to the Leader of the Opposition as per protocol,” the Police Commissioner said.

During investigation, police verified the CCTV footage and video clippings at the time of the incident, but were reportedly unable to find any evidence of any stone or sharp object.

“We questioned security personnel, party activists and the police personnel deployed for bandobust over the incident. We have also questioned party cadres who showered flowers on Mr. Naidu at the spot,” an investigating officer said.