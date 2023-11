November 25, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Friday adjourned the anticipatory bail petition filed by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment scam case for further hearing to November 29. The court restrained the CID from taking any action against Mr. Naidu till further orders. It also posted his anticipatory bail plea in the sand mining case to November 30.

