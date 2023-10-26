HamberMenu
Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in skill case to be heard by High Court vacation judge on Oct. 27 

Chandrababu Naidu is currently on judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central jail till November 1

October 26, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in the skill development scam case is scheduled to be heard by Justice P. Venkata Jyothirmai of the High Court (HC) on October 27. 

The matter was last heard on October 19, when Justice K. Suresh Reddy said he was inclined to hear it after the Dasara vacation but conceded Mr. Naidu’s advocates’ request to post it before a Dasara vacation Bench. 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on Mr. Naidu’s quash petition in the same case on November 8.

He is currently on judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central jail till November 1. 

Mr. Naidu was arrested by the CID at Nandyal in the early hours of September 9 for allegedly masterminding the skill development scam. He has since been in jail as attempts to secure bail for him failed. 

Flurry of court hearings of Chandrababu Naidu cases on Oct. 9 keeps his family and TDP on the edge 

He is also accused in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment and fibernet scam cases. 

Mr. Naidu’s son and former Minister Lokesh, who is a co-accused in all those cases, got anticipatory bail and has been  waging a legal battle for them. 

Besides, the CID filed a petition in the HC seeking to reopen the Amaravati assigned lands case in which the judgement is pending. It is scheduled to be heard on November 1. 

In this case, Mr. Naidu, former Minister P. Narayana and others are accused of playing a key role in the alleged fraudulent acquisition of assigned lands in Amaravati by their near and dear. 

