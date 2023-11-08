ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in sand mining case adjourned to Nov. 22

November 08, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with a couple of his Cabinet colleagues and others, is accused of committing irregularities in the implementation of the sand policy and causing loss to the State exchequer; CID informs Court that it will not arrest Chandrababu Naidu till his medical bail concludes on November 28

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP national president and former A.P. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on November 8 (Wednesday) adjourned former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail petition in the sand mining case to November 22 on being told by the CID that it will not seek the former Chief Minister’s arrest till the medical bail on which he is out of the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in the skill development scam case expires on November 28.

Mr. Naidu is accused, along with Peethala Sujatha and Devineni Umamaheswara Rao (Ministers in the TDP government) and former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and others, of committing irregularities in the implementation of the free sand policy that allegedly caused loss to the State exchequer.

They allegedly made certain amendments to the sand policy in a manner that suited the interests of some individuals and private companies, and did favours in awarding sand mining contracts in blatant violation of norms.

Mr. Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment case is also due to be heard by the Court on November 22.

CONNECT WITH US