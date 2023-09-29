HamberMenu
HC adjourns Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail plea in Amaravati IRR case to October 3

TDP chief‘s appeal on quash petition in skill development case likely to come up for hearing in Supreme Court on the same day

September 29, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail petition filed by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment scam case to October 3 for continuation of arguments. 

Justice K. Suresh Reddy recorded a submission made by the Advocate General S. Sriram that the State would follow the procedure laid down under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code and closed the matter for the day. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu’s lawyers are geared up for the hearing of the SLP filed by him in the Supreme Court against the striking down of his quash petition in the skill development scam case by the HC, on October 3. 

It may be noted that the Vijayawada ACB Court had extended his remand in the skill development scam case till October 5 and his interim and regular bail petitions in the same case are pending final adjudication. 

