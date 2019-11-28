Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu’s Amaravati tour turns tense as angry farmers block his convoy, hurl slippers

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s tour of Amaravati Capital Region turned tense after a group of farmers tried to stop his convoy at Venkatapalem about 15 km. from Vijayawada on Thursday.

The convoy, comprising about 20 vehicles, also carrying TDP leaders and former MLAs was blocked by a group of angry farmers. Some even hurled slippers at Mr. Naidu.

Mr.Naidu, along with party leaders were on their way to the Capital Region on Thursday from his Krishna river front house in Undavalli and took the Seed Access Road. The TDP has been accusing the YSRCP government of stalling capital development of works since May this year.

‘A ghost town’

Mr. Naidu has even claimed that the Capital Region resembles a ghost town and development works worth crores of rupees have been put on hold.

Mr. Naidu's visit was preceded by a controversy after a section or farmers claimed that they have not been given developed plots as promised before.

Mr. Naidu is in Uddandrayaunivaripalem where is is addresing a press conference when last reports came in.

