Chandrababu Naidu writes to SEC on declaration of results and recounting

VIJAYAWADA:

10 February 2021 10:43 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the State Election Commission (SEC) stating that the results of Gram panchayat elections that were held in seven Gram panchayats in the State in spite of counting. He also wanted the SEC to take up recounting in two gram panchayats.

Mr. Naidu, in the letter dated Tuesday, said that the results were not declared in spite of counting in Eruvapalem gram Panchayat of Rajupalem Manal in Kadapa district. Similarly, Rajasahebpeta ( Porumamilla mandal, Kadapa district); GC Palayam (Bandiatmakur, Kurnool); Ayyaluru (Nandyal, Kurnool); Pidapartipalem (Kollipara, Guntur); Chalamcharla (Kavali, Nellore) and Dibbapalem (Chidikada, Visakhapatnam), he said.

This phenomenon of attempting manipulation of gram panchayat election results through malpractice is being observed across the State, he said, adding, "Hence, it is requested to take immediate action against the erring officials and save grassroots democracy and people’s participation."

In another letter to the SEC, the former Chief minister alleged that the ruling YSRCP leaders in connivance with a section of the election officials were manipulating final election results by resorting to malpractices. In places where YSRCP supported/ sponsored candidates have lost the election officials were withholding the results for a while and are announcing the names of the YSRCP supported/sponsored candidates as winners.

Hence, recounting was requested in the gram panchayats — Billalapuram gram panchayat (Nandyal Rural mandal, Kurnool district) and Bukkapuram (Mahanandi, Kurnool), he added.