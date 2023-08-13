Chandrababu Naidu writes to President, PM Modi seeking CBI probe into attacks on him

August 13, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote letters to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a CBI probe into the alleged attacks on him during his recent visit to irrigation projects, and any directions provided in the Constitution to ensure that the rule of law is upheld in Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Andhra Pradesh was going through anarchy of the highest order due to the anti-democratic and unconstitutional acts of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged in his nine-page letter.

He said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy unleashed his ‘governance of destruction’ soon after coming to power in May 2019, starting with the demolition of Praja Vedika, a public property where he (Mr. Naidu) used to examine and sort out public grievances, followed by the reversal of his stand on development of Amaravati as the capital city.

In the name of trifurcation of the capital, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy challenged the authority of the judiciary, the legislature and the collective wisdom of people and went to the extent of initiating abolition of the Legislative Council.

Mr. Naidu alleged that the Chief Minister got judges trolled on the social media to intimidate the judiciary. The High Court took cognizance of it suo motu and ordered a CBI inquiry into it, but to no avail as the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) firmly stood behind the miscreants.

The State government had literally hounded the State Election Commissioner, the Chairperson of the AP Public Service Commission and a host of Central officers, who differed with it on various issues, he said.

The appointment of individuals having faith in non-Hindu religions to the post of chairperson of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust Board and 250-plus attacks on Hindu temples, threat posed to fundamental rights of citizens by a slew of physical attacks (especially on the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities), kidnappings, extortions and land grabbing and suppression of democratic voices warranted action, he added.

Further, Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy created hurdles for CBI investigation of the murder of his paternal uncle and former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, and targeted the National Investigation Agency for ruling out any conspiracy in the Kodi Kathi case.

The TDP chief said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy got ‘murderous attacks’ perpetrated on him during his visit to irrigation projects in Annamayya and Chittoor districts to deter him from exposing the government’s failures in completing the pending projects.

Calling them ‘grave instances’ of misgovernance, which pushed the State into jeopardy, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the President and the Prime Minister to take necessary remedial action by exercising their Constitutional authority in the interest of democracy.