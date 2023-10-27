Chandrababu Naidu writes to ACB Court judge seeking fool-proof security at Rajamahendravaram jail

October 27, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to Vijayawada ACB Court special judge seeking fool-proof security in and around the central jail in Rajamahendravaram, where he is in judicial remand since September 10 for alleged involvement in the skill development scam. He wants those security arrangements to be commensurate with the ‘Z+’ security provided to him.

In the letter dated October 25, Mr. Naidu said a few untoward incidents that occurred in and around the central jail in the recent past endangered his life and limb.

He pointed out that the East Godavari district Superintendent of Police received an anonymous letter recently about a plan of the Left-wing extremists to assassinate him, but the police neither checked its veracity nor took steps to avert any such incident.

Further, Mr. Naidu said a remand prisoner in an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case was roaming in the prison with a pen camera, capturing pictures of the prisoners inside, and a drone was flown over the jail by some unidentified miscreants to capture his movements, with a sinister design. However, no action was taken by the police to ascertain the truth and it exposed the helplessness of the jail authorities.

He stated that 750 out of the 2,200 prisoners, who were allegedly involved in NDPS offences, posed a grave threat to his security.

Mr. Naidu apprised the judge that the present government had scaled down his security cover with effect from June 25, 2019, but it was forced to restore the security on the directions by the High Court.

He added that there were multiple instances of stone-pelting and hurling of objects at him during his tours, which started during his visit to the capital city Amaravati on November 28, 2019. “Therefore, necessary action should be taken to ensure his safety,” he appealed.