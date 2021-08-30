Chandrababu Naidu writes letter to DGP, says police harassing TDP leaders

The former Chief Minister said that the arrest of former MLA and TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar was the latest in a series of attacks on Opposition leaders.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang suggesting the police focus on controlling crime instead of harassing Opposition TDP leaders.

In the letter dated August 30, the former Chief Minister said that the arrest of former MLA and TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar was the latest in a series of attacks on Opposition leaders.

Mr. Prabhakar had protested against the hike of petrol and diesel prices and met the Tahsildar in Denduluru to submit a representation on August 28. For this peaceful demonstration, a false case was registered against him, Mr. Naidu said. Mr. Prabhakar was arrested at a wedding function in far-away Visakhapatnam. “What is the need to arrest an Opposition party leader and former MLA in such an unscrupulous manner?” he asked.

“Since the police are ignoring law and order and singularly focusing on filing false complaints against TDP leaders, the State is witnessing murders and rapes on a daily basis.”

“As a result, people of Andhra Pradesh are living in constant fear and insecurity. The current functioning of the police will remain a black mark on the institution of police. In order to prove autonomy of the police force in the State, it is essential to withdraw all the false cases registered on August 28 against Opposition TDP leaders across the State,” he said.