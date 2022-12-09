Chandrababu Naidu will lose election if he contests from Kalyandurg, says Peddireddi

December 09, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KALYANDURG

The Energy Minister is in Anantapur to review the party affairs in eight Assembly constituencies

Ramesh Susarla

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Usha Shricharan at the YSRCP review meeting at Kalyandurg in Anantapur district on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will lose the elections if he contests from Kalyandurg as is being publicised by his partymen, Energy and Power Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy arrived in Anantapur on a four-day tour to review the affairs of the YSRCP in eight Assembly constituencies.

Speaking after the party’s review meeting with leaders and activists of the Kalyandurg Assembly constituency, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, who is YSRCP regional coordinator for Rayalaseema, appreciated Kalyandurg MLA and Minister Usha Shricharan for her active particiaption in the party’s activities and infusing confidence among the people during the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme. The Minister said that he was confident that Ms. Shricharan would win even if Mr. Naidu is pitted against her in this constituency.

The party has appointed an observer for each Assembly constituency and they are coordinating with the leaders to overcome the differences within the party. “These review meetings will help strengthen the party and achieve success in the 2024 elections. if someone is going away from the party, we will bring them closer,” said Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled 98.44% of the promises he had made to the people of the State,” he said.

