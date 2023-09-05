HamberMenu
Chandrababu Naidu will get a stay order on the I-T notices: Minister Jayaram

September 05, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Minister for Labour and Employment Gummanur Jayaram on Tuesday said TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu will definitely get a stay order on the Income Tax notices served on him.

Speaking to media he said notices are not new to Mr. Naidu. He takes all the precautions ahead of receiving them and believes himself capable of handling such situations and said the same phenomenon is bound to reflect even in the case of I-T notices.

Joining the issue with him, former minister Kodali Nani found fault with Mt. Naidu for trying to portray the I-T notices served on him as a petty issue. He knows pretty well that the issue is not trivial in nature and he will be tried in the people’s court. The people of the State have already punished him and shall again penalise him for his misdeeds., Mr. Nani added.

