Chandrababu Naidu will disband welfare schemes if voted to power, alleges Jagan Mohan Reddy

April 24, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The TDP supremo does not enjoy people’s support, and that is the reason why he joined hands with other parties, but whatever be his poll machinations, the YSRCP will win with a thumping majority, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

K Srinivasa Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ public meeting at Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will not continue the welfare schemes launched by the YSRCP government if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is voted to power in the May 13 elections, says YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the ‘Memantha Siddham’ public meeting at Tekkali in Srikakulam district on April 24 (Wednesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while showing the TDP’s 2014 manifesto, alleged that Mr. Naidu had never implemented his poll promises. Loan waiver for farmers and DWCRA groups, ₹25,000 financial assistance for newborn girl child under the Maha Lakshmi scheme and at least one job in each family were some of the promises Mr. Naidu failed to implement after coming to power, he alleged.

People who benefited from the welfare schemes were eagerly waiting to vote for the YSRCP, he said.

“Mr. Naidu does not enjoy people’s support. That is why he joined hands with other parties. Whatever be his poll machinations, the YSRCP will win the elections with a thumping majority,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted.

He also alleged that Mr. Naidu had failed to achieve Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh despite promising the same ahead of the 2014 elections.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to the people of the constituency to elect YSRCP nominee Duvvada Srinivas from Tekkali.

The meeting assumed significance as it was from this constituency that TDP State president K. Atchannaidu had won in 2019 in spite of a wave in favour of the YSRCP.

The YSRCP mobilised people from Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Palasa, Patapatnam and other places for the Tekkali meeting.

Earlier, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and other leaders welcomed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Former Tekkali MLA Korla Bharati joined the YSRCP in the presence of the Chief Minister.

