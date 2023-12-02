Chandrababu Naidu, wife offer prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

December 02, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvanesvari had darshan at Kanaka Durga temple, in Vijayawada on December 2.

On the occasion, he told media persons that he invoked the blessings of the Goddess for the development of the State and the people’s well-being.

He said he prayed to the Goddess to protect Dharma as it came under threat and exhorted the government official machinery to do their duties as per their Dharma in order to save people from a lot of difficulties being faced by them for quite sometime.

“I am grateful to Telugu people around the world who expressed solidarity with me during the tough times I had been through recently”, he observed, while refraining from making any political comment.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to have darshan at Simhachalam and Srisailam temples on December 3 and 5 respectively before resuming his political campaign.

