Chandrababu Naidu vows to end ‘Jagan’s atrocious rule’ in Andhra Pradesh

January 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that he will not rest until he “ends the atrocious rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh and revive the pride of the Telugus on the global front.”

Addressing a public meeting at Gudupalle mandal headquarters, near Kuppam, on Friday, Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was behind the “growing police anarchy” in the State. “The police are behaving inhumanly by attacking the TDP cadres,” he alleged.

Referring to the lathi-charge during his visit to Kuppam, Mr. Naidu posed a volley of questions to the police. “Aren’t you (the police) ashamed of stopping me in my constituency? Am I not entitled to meet the people of my constituency? Do you think you can bully us to your liking?” Mr. Naidu said.

The more the rights of the people and opposition parties were usurped, the more the people would revolt against the government, Mr. Naidu observed.

“It is a shame that the police have filed criminal cases under sections dealing with murder against women activists. My voice represents five-crore people of the State. Are we terrorists?” he asked.

Act impartially, police told

Objecting to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting and roadshow in Rajamahendravaram, and similar meetings of the YSRCP leaders elsewhere in the State, particularly in the wake of the G.O. No.1 that banned such activities, Mr. Naidu asked the police to act impartially.

Mr. Naidu further said that the Chief Minister was getting jittery because of the overwhelming public support to the TDP and the turnout of people to his meetings.

Accusing Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy of threatening the granite quarry owners to pay ₹150 crore towards penalty, or give ₹50 crores as fund, Mr. Naidu said, “The day will come when people will revolt against the wrongdoers.”

Earlier, Mr. Naidu commenced his third-day tour from Kuppam amidst a charged atmosphere. The police stopped him at Gudupalle while he was proceeding toward the party office.

An angry Mr. Naidu staged a dharna by squatting on the road near the bus station. The TDP cadres raised slogans against the Chief Minister. For about half an hour, the sloganeering continued.

Mr. Naidu demanded that the police release the seized campaign vehicle as it had all valid documents. When there was no response from the police, Mr. Naidu climbed atop the bus arranged for his tour with ease and addressed the people. Later, he visited several villages in the mandal before concluding his tour.

Meanwhile, heavy police force was deployed at Kuppam and Gudupalle. The police had a tough time clearing the traffic jam on the Gudupalle road as vehicles got stranded for over two hours.