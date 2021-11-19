Chandrababu Naidu vows not to come to Assembly till he becomes CM again

VIJAYAWADA:

19 November 2021

Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao is said to have uttered an abusive word about Mr. Naidu and it led to pandemonium.

In a dramatic scene in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu vowed to come to the House again only as a Chief Minister while staging a walkout in protest against a barrage of personal comments made by YSR Congress (YSRC) MLAs during a discussion on the agriculture sector.

Trouble began when the TDP MLAs were making some comments on the Chief Minister and raised the issue of alleged involvement of YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu in some cases, when he objected to the levelling of allegations on the CM. He replied that there were criminal cases on the other side too and Mr. Naidu should be prepared for a discussion on them.

Some YSRC MLAs went to the extent of saying that Mr. Naidu had a hand in the murder of Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga and Alimineti Madhava Reddy, and making the oft-repeated criticism that he brought his father-in-law N.T. Rama Rao's downfall.

The ruling party MLAs said it was Mr. Naidu who has been making provocative comments from the beginning about the status of investigation of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder in the context of a wild allegation that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was behind the crime, and it led to their comments which, they claimed, were not personal.

When Mr. Naidu and his party MLAs, and YSRC MLAs were shouting at each other, Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao was said to have uttered an abusive word about Mr. Naidu and it led to pandemonium.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam tried in vain to restore order as Ministers Sri Venkateswara Rao and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy and others trooped into the well of the House and had angry exchanges with Mr. Naidu and TDP MLAs.

When the Speaker conceded his demand that he be allowed to speak, Mr. Naidu said he was deeply perturbed with the insults heaped on him and claimed that his family was being dragged into the muddle at the behest of the CM.

Mr. Naidu expressed regret that after nearly four decades of his political career during which he rubbed shoulders with the who's who of national leaders, he had to go through this intense campaign of character assassination.

He then swore that he would not come back to the House till he becomes the CM but his words were lost in the din as his mike was cut by then.