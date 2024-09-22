GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu using Tirumala temple for political gain, alleges former TTD chairman

It is a mischievous campaign launched to cover up the NDA regime’s failures during the first 100 days of its governance, alleges Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Published - September 22, 2024 07:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Former MLA and ex-chairman of the TTD Trust Board, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Sunday.

Former MLA and ex-chairman of the TTD Trust Board, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy accused Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu of “unabashedly using the Tirumala temple and the sacred ‘Srivari Laddu’ as tools for his political gain”.

Mr. Reddy, who formerly headed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board when the said adulterated ghee supply was made, addressed the media here on Sunday, where he blamed Mr. Naidu for resorting to a ‘toxic campaign’ against former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“It is a deliberate and mischievous campaign launched to invoke Hindu sentiments with a malafide intention to cover up the NDA regime’s failures during the first 100 days of its governance,” Mr. Reddy said.

“This is an attempt to blatantly besmirch the Tirumala temple in a bid to portray the erstwhile YSRCP regime in poor light. Mr. Naidu will go to any extent to politically finish off Mr. Jagan,” he fumed.

The former TTD Chairman said that if the allegations were indeed true, whoever was behind it would face divine justice. “However, if the allegations are false, I leave it to the law,” he said, demanding a probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a judge of the Supreme Court.

Recalling that TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao had earlier confirmed the presence of vegetable oil in the samples, he wondered how he could now call it ‘animal fat’, insisting that the official had been arm-twisted into changing the narrative.

Published - September 22, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.