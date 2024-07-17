Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend budgetary support to the “financially weakened” State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu met Mr. Amit Shah in New Delhi on July 16 ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament from July 22.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister P. Keshav, Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Communications P. Chandrasekhar, and TDPP chairperson Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu accompanied Mr. Naidu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Withe the Budget Session of the State Assembly too commencing on July 22, Mr. Naidu’s visit to New Delhi has gained significance.

Priority projects

Mr. Naidu, according to sources in the CMO, had requested the Centre to allocate funds for various development and infrastructure projects. He also sought central assistance for Amaravati capital city development and Polavaram project, which would be taken up on priority basis.

Meanwhile, taking to ‘X’, Mr. Naidu said, “Met Mr. Amit Shah to apprise him of the devastating condition of finances that Andhra Pradesh had slipped into over the past five years. I also discussed the findings of the four White Papers released, outlining the staggering debt accumulated between Financial Years 2019-24 that spiralled our State’s finances out of control. Economic incompetence, gross mismanagement, and rampant corruption by the previous government have caused irreparable damage to our State. Honouring the mandate given by our people to the NDA, the Central and State governments will devise a comprehensive recovery plan and bring our State’s economy back on track. We shall fulfil people’s aspirations together.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.