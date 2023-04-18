ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrababu Naidu underlines the need for a regime change in Andhra Pradesh

April 18, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KADAPA

Sounding the poll bugle, the Telugu Desam Party national president has exhorted each party worker and leader to take the message across to 100 families

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu offering ‘chadar’ at the Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa on Tuesday.

Sounding the poll bugle, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the cadres to leave no stone unturned to reach out to the last voter to explain the need for a regime change.

At the party’s Zone V meeting meant to review its performance and preparedness in five parliamentary constituencies of Kadapa, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kurnool and Nandyal, held here on Tuesday, the party supremo was bubbling with confidence when he exhorted every leader and activist to contact 100 families to take the message across.

“Those in power are deriving sadistic pleasure by framing our leaders in false cases and killing our activists. The party was formed 45 years ago with the motto to serve the people, and we will not be cowed down by such attempts,” Mr. Naidu said amid a thunderous round of applause.

“The present regime’s corruption has reached over ₹4 lakh crore. It has imposed a tax burden on people to the tune of ₹5 lakh crore. The quantum of debt it has taken is ₹10 lakh crore. The people want to know who has pocketed these funds,” he said.

The party had taken up a massive exercise by revisiting the general elections held in 2009, 2014 and 2019 to study the voting pattern and the strategies to be reworked in tune with the changed circumstances. Amid the fears expressed by party cadres on the possibility of the ruling party enrolling bogus voters ahead of the elections, Mr. Naidu said the onus was on every flag-bearing party worker to thwart such attempts.

Referring to the ‘Why not 175’ comment by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the ruling party had started feeling tremors under its feet after the TDP emerged successful in 108 constituencies in the recently-held MLC elections.

In the same vein, he appreciated party leader B. Ramgopal Reddy, a native of Pulivendula, for winning the Rayalaseema West Graduates MLC constituency.

Viveka murder case

Terming the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder issue as a major case study, Mr. Naidu explained how the YSR Congress Party mastered the strategy of killing rivals, escaping the clutches of law and, in turn, frame its political opponents.

Later, Mr. Naidu offered prayers at the famous Ameen Peer Dargah and participated in the Iftar party.

