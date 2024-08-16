Chandrababu Naidu to visit Sri City industrial zone on August 19

After taking over the reins of the State, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to make his maiden visit to the Sri City industrial zone on August 19 (Monday).

With a hectic itinerary on hand, Mr. Naidu is scheduled to lay foundation stone for eight industrial units, inaugurate 16 units and sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with five more companies on a single day.

After landing at the special helipad in the vicinity, he will reach the Sri City Business Centre by road. After the slew of inaugurations and ceremonies, Mr. Naidu will hold a special meeting with the representatives of Foxconn and later with the Chief Executive Officers of the units functioning in Sri City.

Collector S. Venkateswar, Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu, Joint Collector Subham Bansal discussed with the Sri City team the need to adhere to the tight schedule, while reviewing arrangements on the security front.

Additional Superintendent of Police M. Kulasekhar, Revenue Divisional Officer Kiran Kumar and APIIC Zonal Manager Chandra Sekhar took part.