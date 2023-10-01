Chandrababu Naidu to stage hunger strike in prison on October 2 

October 01, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will lead State-wide hunger strikes by his party leaders against the alleged autocratic rule of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Mr. Naidu is going to lead the hunger strike from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, where he is lodged for three weeks now in the skill development scam case after being sent to remand by the Special Court for ACB and SPE cases in Vijayawada.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said in a press release that Mahatma Gandhi had achieved freedom from the shackles of the British Empire 75 years ago. People of the nation have since been enjoying freedom in the democratic framework that evolved over the years.

But, in Andhra Pradesh, the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government was conducting itself in a manner that made a mockery of the Constitution and crackdowns on peaceful protests by the Opposition parties and the public became the hallmark of his dispensation.

The TDP has, therefore, decided to register its protest by doing hunger strikes in all the Assembly constituencies. Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari will do it at her camp site in Rajamahendravaram.

