HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu to stage hunger strike in prison on October 2 

The TDP has decided to register its protest by doing hunger strikes in all the Assembly constituencies

October 01, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will lead State-wide hunger strikes by his party leaders against the alleged autocratic rule of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Mr. Naidu is going to lead the hunger strike from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, where he is lodged for three weeks now in the skill development scam case after being sent to remand by the Special Court for ACB and SPE cases in Vijayawada.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said in a press release that Mahatma Gandhi had achieved freedom from the shackles of the British Empire 75 years ago. People of the nation have since been enjoying freedom in the democratic framework that evolved over the years.

But, in Andhra Pradesh, the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government was conducting itself in a manner that made a mockery of the Constitution and crackdowns on peaceful protests by the Opposition parties and the public became the hallmark of his dispensation.

The TDP has, therefore, decided to register its protest by doing hunger strikes in all the Assembly constituencies. Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari will do it at her camp site in Rajamahendravaram.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.