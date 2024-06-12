Chandrababu Naidu to sign five files after assuming CM’s office on June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who took the oath of office on June 12 (Wednesday), will take charge at his chamber in the first block of the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district at 4.41 pm. on June 13 (Thursday).

After assuming the office, Mr. Naidu would sign five files— the mega DSC notification, abolition of the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act brought in by the previous YSRCP government, enhancing social security pensions to ₹4,000 from ₹3,000, conducting a skill census in the State to ensure employment opportunities for the youth and the reopening of the Anna Canteens, said a statement released by the TDP on June 12 (Wednesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDA government will fulfill all the poll promises made during the poll campaign, the statement said.

In the run-up to the elections, the TDP promised to enhance social security pensions for elderly people, widows and other beneficiaries, abolish the A.P. Land Titling Act, issue DSC notification, job calendar every year, skill development, jobs for unemployed youth and open Anna Canteens.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Naidu convened a meeting with the legislators, who took the oath of office as the Ministers, at his residence at Undavalli on June 12 (Wednesday).

He gave a brief idea to the Ministers about the governance model to be followed in the next five years and said that the Ministers must work for the development and welfare of the State. Mr. Naidu said that he would allocate the portfolio on June 13 (Thursday).

After the meeting with the Ministers, Mr. Naidu, along with his family members, left for Tirupati. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. He would return to Amaravati on June 13 (Thursday) and assume the office at the Secretariat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.