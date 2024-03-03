Chandrababu Naidu to release TDP’s BC Declaration on March 5 

March 03, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is organising a Jai Ho BC Mahasabha near Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur district on March 5 to highlight what it plans to do for the uplift of the Backward Classes if the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance comes to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will release the BC Declaration that contains a roadmap for the social, economic and political empowerment of the BCs. The BC Declaration took shape under the aegis of a 15-member committee headed by the party’s Polit Bureau member and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. It will focus on the BC caste census and special legislation to protect the communities.

The BC Declaration will mention the provision of 24% reservation for the BCs in the local body elections made by TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao and its subsequent increase to 34% by Mr. Naidu, and other welfare measures taken by the party.

A TDP release said the opinion of BC leaders cutting across regions and political affiliations was obtained and their views were incorporated in the BC Declaration and it would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The party is contemplating bringing out the SC and ST declarations to throw light on its plans for the empowerment of the communities, keeping in view the injustices meted out to them for decades.

These declarations would give a detailed perspective of the policy decisions required to be taken and the framework for their delivery in a time-bound manner, the TDP release said.