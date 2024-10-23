Chandrababu Naidu to launch free three LPG cylinders scheme in Andhra Pradesh on October 31

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on October 23, 2024 (Wednesday) approved the proposal to provide three LPG cylinders free of cost per year for each women beneficiary in the State from October 31 as a Deepavali gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the scheme on October 31.

The government will allow bookings for the free cylinders about four days ahead of the launch of the scheme. The beneficiaries will be reimbursed the entire amount within 48 hours of the delivery of the cylinder. The government will release the amount as subsidy through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Ministers N. Manohar (Civil Supplies), K. Ravindra (Mines), V. Anitha (Home) and K. Parthasarathy (Information and Public Relations) said it was estimated that the scheme entailed an additional burden of ₹2,684 crore per year on the exchequer.

“As promised in the manifesto during the elections, the scheme is being implemented within four months of forming the NDA government,” the Ministers added.

The scheme would be implemented in three phases — April to July, August to November and December to March. The beneficiaries could book the cylinders accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Violators warned

The Cabinet also removed the seigniorage on excavation of sand and made it absolute free for all the users in the State.

The government, which had been implementing the free sand scheme since Mr. Naidu assumed office four months ago, was collecting seigniorage charges and taxes.

“Now, it has been decided to exempt the charges,” Mr. Ravindra said, adding that those who wanted to avail of the free sand could place a request on the dedicated online platform, bring their vehicle and take the sand to their destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Illegal transportation and storage of sand is prohibited, and cases will be booked under PD Act for violation of rules,” he warned.

The Cabinet pointed out that the previous YSRCP government had issued clearance certificate to the sand mining agency despite the later owing nearly ₹1,200 crore to the government, the Minister said.

G.O.s in public domain

With the aim of ensuring highest transparency in governance, the Cabinet approved the proposal to place all the Government Orders (G.O.s) in the online portal - www.goir.ap.gov.in, including those that were kept secret by the previous government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet opined that the YSRCP government had decided to maintain unnecessary confidentiality and, thereby, made governance difficult.

Despite orders from the courts, the previous government had showed reluctance to place the G.O.s in the public domain.

This apart, the Cabinet scrapped G.O. Ms. No. 100, which categorised the G.O.s as Top Secrete, Secret, Confidential, Routine and General.

No Judicial Preview

The Cabinet also removed the Judicial Preview system in the tendering procedure. Henceforth, the tenders would be finalised as per the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines, the Cabinet made it clear.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to amend the relevant Acts to enable the physically challenged persons to pursue medical education and practice.

The Cabinet also enhanced the existing 30-bed hospital to 100 beds in the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on the request of its MLA and HRD Minister N. Lokesh.

The Cabinet sanctioned ₹52 crore financial assistance, along with additional 73 posts, for the Mangalagiri hospital.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu suggested that there be at least one 100-bed hospital in each Assembly constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.