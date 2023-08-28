Chandrababu Naidu thanks President Droupadi Murmu for releasing commemorative coin featuring N.T. Rama Rao

August 28, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Droupadi Murmu for releasing a ₹100 commemorative coin featuring N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) on August 28.

He stated in a message on the social media platform that the event was a matter of immense pride for Telugu people around the world, who stood united in commemoration of the legendary actor, who also made his mark in politics as a Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

“People remember NTR’s remarkable legacy by setting aside all differences and political affiliations,” Mr. Naidu stated. The TDP chief was one of the several dignitaries invited for the programme held as part of NTR’s birth centenary celebrations.