Chandrababu Naidu tells TDP MPs to ‘expose failures’ of YSRCP MPs in Parliament 

July 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has told his party MPs to highlight the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh (AP) at the time of bifurcation and ‘expose the failure’ of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in getting them fulfilled during the monsoon session of the Parliament, beginning July 20.

Addressing the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting in Hyderabad on July 17 (Monday), Mr. Naidu said that despite having 31 MPs, the YSRCP could not exert pressure on the Central government in this regard.

“The YSRCP MPs paid little attention to the issues faced by the State. They have been busy lobbying for their personal interests,” alleged Mr. Naidu.

He said the YSRCP could not secure the implementation of A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014 (APRA) despite being a dominant party in the Parliament. “The term of APRA will expire in a few months, but to no avail as the rights of the State remain unfulfilled,” he asserted, pointing out that the Special Category Status (SCS), railway zone, funds for the development of backward districts and many other things were confined to rhetoric.

“The reason for it is Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not making a sincere effort to make the Centre give what is due to Andhra Pradesh. Governance in the State is in shambles. Law and order is on the verge of breakdown,” said the former Chief Minister.

Mr. Naidu said not even a single project came to Andhra Pradesh during the YSRCP tenure and the government has failed in garnering funds from the Centre for various institutions of national importance that were set up during the TDP rule. “Apart from raising loans to keep itself afloat, the YSRCP government did nothing worthy of praise,” he said.

The TDP president instructed the party MPs to throw light on ‘how the State government fumbled in the construction of Polavaram project, the callous manner in which it sought to amend the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), and the persecution of those criticising the government’s policies and atrocities on Dalits, Backward Classes and other sections’.

“Decisions will be taken on the Bills which the Central government planned to table in the Lok Sabha at an appropriate time,” Mr. Naidu said.

TDP MPs K. Rammohan Naidu, Kesineni Srinivas, Galla Jayadev and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and former MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao participated in the deliberations.

