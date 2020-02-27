Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu taken into preventive detention

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu being taken into custody at Visakhapatnam Airport.

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu being taken into custody at Visakhapatnam Airport.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

There was high tension since early in the morning.

TDP president and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu was taken into custody under preventive detention at Visakhapatnam Airport, here on Thursday. He was served notice under Section 151 of Cr. PC.

From the road outside the airport, he was taken inside the terminal to the VIP lounge and it is learnt that will be sent back later to Vijayawada or Hyderabad.

There was high tension since early in the morning, as supporters of TDP and YSR Congress assembled in large numbers outside the airport.

