Chandrababu Naidu stresses need to end YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh

April 07, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on April 7 (Friday) exhorted the people to end the “cancerous YSRCP rule” in the 2024 elections and “save Andhra Pradesh.”

Gearing up the party functionaries from the Nellore zonal unit for the elections, Mr. Naidu ridiculed the YSRCP’s “Jagan is State’s future” campaign, and likened the ruling to a “cancerous tumor.”

“A tumour, big or small in the body, has to be removed. So is the case with the YSRCP government.”N. Chandrababu NaiduTDP national president

“The tumour, big or small in the body, has to be removed. So is the case with the YSRCP government, in the larger interest of the State,” Mr. Naidu asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was imperative for the TDP to win in all the 175 Assembly constituencies by exposing the “misrule of the YSRCP government,” he emphasised at the party functionaries’ meet of 35 Assembly segments in five Lok Sabha constituencies of Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittor and Rajampet.

“However, the party activists cannot remain complacent,” Mr. Naidu made it clear while recognising the party workers who did a good job at the grassroots level to expose the “corrupt YSRCP” braving the harassment by the ruling party.

Felicitating K. Srikanth for winning Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor Graduates MLC seat, Mr. Naidu said the party’s winning streak would continue in the next Assembly elections, including in Pulivendula, the home constituency of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In this context, he expressed confidence that he would win the Kuppam Assembly seat with a margin of over one lakh votes in the next election.

Poser on Twitter

Mr. Naidu, who posed for a picture in front of the gated community for the beneficiaries of the TIDCO housing scheme constructed during the TDP regime and not handed over to them, threw a “selfie challenge” on the Twitter.

He asked why the State government had not handed over the more than 2.50 lakh TIDCO houses constructed during the previous TDP government. He challenged the Chief Minister to post selfies of the houses built during the four-year YSRCP rule.

Giving a hint to the party workers that leaders from other parties, including the YSRCP, would be selectively admitted as the elections approached, Mr. Naidu promised to take care of the interests of the party loyalists on coming to power.

Silica scam

Alleging a ₹3,000-crore silica scam in Nellore district, Mr. Naidu said the TDP, on coming to power, would order a high-level probe, as sand, liquor and mines mafia ruled the roost under the YSRCP government, and punish the guilty, including erring officials who were hand-in-glove with the ruling party leaders in the alleged irregularities.