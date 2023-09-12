ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrababu Naidu still thinking about the people and State in prison, says wife Bhuvaneswari

September 12, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Wife of TDP national president expresses concern over the threat to his life and poor facilities in jail, appeals to the people to stand by the party in this ‘tough time’

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son N. Lokesh and daughter-in-law N. Brahmani coming out of Rajamundry Central Prison on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Expressing concern over threat to life of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Prison, his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari on September 12 (Tuesday) said that the facilities being provided to former Chief Minister were not up to what was expected.

Mr. Naidu was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Prison late on September 10 (Sunday) night after the ACB court in Vijayawada remanded him for 14 days in connection with the alleged skill development corporation scam. 

Ms. Bhuvaneswari, along with son N. Lokesh and daughter-in-law N. Brahmani, met Mr. Naidu in the prison. They interacted with Mr. Naidu reportedly for nearly 10 minutes.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a tough time for our family. The facilities that were promised are not being provided in the prison. He (Mr. Naidu) is not even getting access to warm water for a bath,” Ms. Bhuvaneswari told the media at the prison.

“My husband is lodged in a facility that he built during his tenure as the Chief Minister. He is still thinking about the people and the State. He told me that he was fine and there was no need to worry about him,” she said.

She appealed to the people stand by her husband. “Our family will keep fighting for the people, the TDP and the party cadre. I appeal to the people to stand by the party that was established by NT Rama Rao (NTR),” she added.

Mr. Lokesh and Ms. Brahmani were seen consoling Ms. Bhubaneswari after the media conference before leaving the prison. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US