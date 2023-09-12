Chandrababu Naidu still thinking about the people and State in prison, says wife Bhuvaneswari

September 12, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Expressing concern over threat to life of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Prison, his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari on September 12 (Tuesday) said that the facilities being provided to former Chief Minister were not up to what was expected.

Mr. Naidu was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Prison late on September 10 (Sunday) night after the ACB court in Vijayawada remanded him for 14 days in connection with the alleged skill development corporation scam.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari, along with son N. Lokesh and daughter-in-law N. Brahmani, met Mr. Naidu in the prison. They interacted with Mr. Naidu reportedly for nearly 10 minutes.

“It is a tough time for our family. The facilities that were promised are not being provided in the prison. He (Mr. Naidu) is not even getting access to warm water for a bath,” Ms. Bhuvaneswari told the media at the prison.

“My husband is lodged in a facility that he built during his tenure as the Chief Minister. He is still thinking about the people and the State. He told me that he was fine and there was no need to worry about him,” she said.

She appealed to the people stand by her husband. “Our family will keep fighting for the people, the TDP and the party cadre. I appeal to the people to stand by the party that was established by NT Rama Rao (NTR),” she added.

Mr. Lokesh and Ms. Brahmani were seen consoling Ms. Bhubaneswari after the media conference before leaving the prison.

