Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh booked under IT Act

They were booked for allegedly posting objectionable comments and photographs against M. Gurumurthy, YSRC candidate in the by-election for Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son and former Minister Nara Lokesh were booked under different sections of the IT Act for allegedly posting objectionable comments and photographs against M. Gurumurthy, YSR Congress (YSRC) candidate in the by-election for Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, Vemuru MLA Meruga Nagarjuna and Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar met Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang a couple of days ago and lodged a complaint against Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh.

They alleged that a social media group handled by the TDP posted photographs and comments insulting Mr. Gurumurthy and urged the DGP to book a case against the accused and take action against them.

Mr. Suresh also appealed to the DGP to take measures to remove the posts and comments on social media.

The DGP forwarded the complaint to Vijayawada Police Commissionerate and directed it to investigate and take action.

Following the directions of Mr. Sawang, the Cyber Crime police registered cases against Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh under IT Act, 2000 and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Speaking to The Hindu on April 11, Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said that a case was registered against the social media group handler, account holder and creator. “The Cyber Crime police are probing the allegations. Investigation officers will contact the social media group organisers and collect more information in the case,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.