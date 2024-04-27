GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Chandrababu Naidu should order an inquiry over land scams of Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy’

The Deputy Speaker and his loyalists grabbed prime lands of the government in all routes and it needs to be probed thoroughly, says former chairman of Vizianagaram Cooperative Urban Bank, Kalla Gowri Sankar

April 27, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former chairman of Cooperative Urban Bank, Kalla Gowri Sankar, addressing the media conference in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Former chairman of Vizianagaram Cooperative Urban Bank, Kalla Gowri Sankar, on Saturday urged former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to order an inquiry over the land scams and illegal financial transactions of Deputy Speaker, Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, if Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was voted to power in upcoming general elections.

Addressing the media conference here, he said that Mr. Swamy and his loyalists grabbed prime lands of the government in all routes and it needed to be probed thoroughly.

“Mr. Chandrababu has also mentioned about Swamy’s misdeeds during the recent election campaign held at Collector’s office junction at Vizianagaram. We provided details about the land grabbing in several places, including Vizianagaram-Nellimarla route. Mr. Swamy forcibly took properties of many affluent families which had taken loans from him and his firms. Higher interest is the root cause for acquisition of those properties,” said Mr. Gowri Sankar.

The former Councilor, Gadu Apparao, and others urged people to vote only for TDP in forthcoming general elections to prevent further grabbing of lands by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Mr. Swamy.

