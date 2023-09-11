Chandrababu Naidu should now realise what BJP’s true colours are, says Congress leader

September 11, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Senior Congress leader and former MP G.V. Harsha Kumar on Monday said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should now realise what the true colours of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are, asserting that it had complete knowledge of his impending arrest.

On Monday, Mr. Harsha Kumar visited the Rajahmundry Central Prison, where he expressed his solidarity with Mr. Naidu and the one-day bandh call given by the TDP. Mr. Harsha Kumar, however, did not meet Mr. Naidu in the prison.

“The BJP was well aware of Mr. Naidu’s arrest. Mr. Naidu should now know the true colours of the BJP. No political party extended its support to Mr. Naidu at the time of this crisis, despite the TDP supporting the policies and Bills introduced by the BJP-led government at the Centre. It is the sole reason for all the political parties to distance themselves from Mr. Naidu and the TDP,” Mr. Harsha Kumar told reporters outside the Central Prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The way Mr. Naidu has been arrested in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam is a sign that all the respective institutions are striving to satisfy the wish of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Mr. Harsha Kumar.

The former MP further stated that it was sad to see Mr. Naidu waging a lone battle, despite being one of the tallest political leaders in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.