Chandrababu Naidu sets Sankranti deadline for pothole-free roads across Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to complete the repair and construction of roads to make Andhra Pradesh pothole-free by Sankranti, in January 2025.

At a review meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the government has taken up works worth ₹861 crore in the State. “The works were launched on November 2 at Anakapalle district. The said works should be completed by Sankranti. Substandard work will not be tolerated, and repair of all roads should be completed with full quality standards. Contractors failing to meet quality expectations will be blacklisted, and reports on road quality should be obtained from private firms. The road repairs should be comprehensive, aiming for positive public feedback,” he said.

For the past 20 days, work to fill potholes and repair roads has been ongoing across the State. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the State’s total R&B road network is 45,378 km, of which 22,299 km of roads are in need of repairs. With the ₹861 crore approved by the government, repair work was under way. So far, 1,991 km of roads have been repaired. However, 1,447 km of roads were in such poor condition that they can not be repaired and need to be completely relaid, which will cost an additional ₹581 crore.

Additionally, 23,521 km of jungle clearance work is required, with an estimated cost of ₹33 crore, which will also be undertaken in the coming days, they said. Responding to it, Mr. Naidu assured that the funds would be allocated soon.

Mr. Naidu expressed confidence that just as people supported PPP for national highways, they would respond similarly to State highways, provided the roads are of good quality.

However, the Chief Minister instructed officials to be cautious about toll collection, ensuring that exemptions are considered for two-wheelers, autorickshaws, tractors, and others. The tolls should be charged only for heavy vehicles and transport trucks and directed officials to examine the feasibility of this approach. The government will provide viability gap funding to ensure that road construction companies are compensated without burdening the public, he added.